‘And it’s alright’: Hurricane Florence concert adds big name to appearance list

South Carolina native Darius Rucker is set to make an appearance at a Hurricane Florence benefit concert in Myrtle Beach later this month, organizers announced Thursday.
The concert is set for Nov. 11 with gates opening at 2 p.m. It is being held at Ticketreturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/concert. Tickets range from $50 to $200.
Proceeds from the concert benefit area disaster relief.
Darius Rucker is set to make a special guest appearance alongside these musicians:
- Love and Theft
- Chase Bryant
- Michael Ray
- Carly Pearce
- Josh Philips
- Davisson Brothers Band
- The Swon Brothers
- Blue Dogs
- Warrick McZeke
Organizers say the concert will feature “mash-ups” and a “party-down-South attitude” with a chance to see artists preform like never before.
