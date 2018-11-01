‘And it’s alright’: Hurricane Florence concert adds big name to appearance list

South Carolina native Darius Rucker is set to make an appearance at a Hurricane Florence benefit concert in Myrtle Beach later this month, organizers announced Thursday.

The concert is set for Nov. 11 with gates opening at 2 p.m. It is being held at Ticketreturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/concert. Tickets range from $50 to $200.

Proceeds from the concert benefit area disaster relief.

Darius Rucker is set to make a special guest appearance alongside these musicians:

Love and Theft





Chase Bryant





Michael Ray





Carly Pearce





Josh Philips





Davisson Brothers Band





The Swon Brothers





Blue Dogs

Warrick McZeke

Organizers say the concert will feature “mash-ups” and a “party-down-South attitude” with a chance to see artists preform like never before.