Drone footage seen here shows West Oak Circle Drive and Smith Boulevard underwater after Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain in North and South Carolina, flooding nearby rivers.
‘And it’s alright’: Hurricane Florence concert adds big name to appearance list

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

November 01, 2018 09:59 AM

South Carolina native Darius Rucker is set to make an appearance at a Hurricane Florence benefit concert in Myrtle Beach later this month, organizers announced Thursday.

The concert is set for Nov. 11 with gates opening at 2 p.m. It is being held at Ticketreturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. Tickets can be purchased online at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/concert. Tickets range from $50 to $200.

Proceeds from the concert benefit area disaster relief.

Darius Rucker is set to make a special guest appearance alongside these musicians:

  • Love and Theft

  • Chase Bryant

  • Michael Ray

  • Carly Pearce

  • Josh Philips

  • Davisson Brothers Band

  • The Swon Brothers

  • Blue Dogs
  • Warrick McZeke

Organizers say the concert will feature “mash-ups” and a “party-down-South attitude” with a chance to see artists preform like never before.

CCMF 2017 headliner Darius Rucker discussed his excitement at headlining the local festival for the first time this year.

