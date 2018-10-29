SUV smashes through Chick-fil-A windows in North Myrtle Beach

A vehicle drove into the North Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A Monday, causing damage to large windows on the building, according to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.
There are no “significant injuries” and nobody was transported to the hospital, officials said.
Units are on scene and the vehicle has been removed from the building, the post said.
Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesman, said a driver pulled up to order and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.
The post includes photos of four damages vehicles.
The restaurant will be closed the rest of the day, the post said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments