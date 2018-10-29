A vehicle drove into North Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A Monday, Oct. 29, 2018.
A vehicle drove into North Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A Monday, Oct. 29, 2018. Courtesy of North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue
SUV smashes through Chick-fil-A windows in North Myrtle Beach

By Hannah Strong

October 29, 2018 02:01 PM

A vehicle drove into the North Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A Monday, causing damage to large windows on the building, according to a Facebook post from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

There are no “significant injuries” and nobody was transported to the hospital, officials said.

Units are on scene and the vehicle has been removed from the building, the post said.

Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesman, said a driver pulled up to order and hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

The post includes photos of four damages vehicles.

The restaurant will be closed the rest of the day, the post said.

