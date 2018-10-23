Alleged N.C. cop killer arrested near Myrtle Beach

A second suspect in the deadly shooting of North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner has been arrested in Horry County.

Chauncey Askew, 18, was identified as a suspect Tuesday morning, The News and Observer reported. The Sun News reached out to Horry County police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov with questions concerning Askew’s arrest.

She hasn’t responded, but the police department posted on its Facebook page, confirming Askew was involved in the shooting and was arrested by Horry County officers.

Askew was arrested in Loris Tuesday morning with the help of the county’s special operations team, SWAT and negotiators, the social media post said.

Online records show Askew is booked in J. Reuben Long Detention Center and charged as a fugitive. He will stay in the jail while he waits for extradition to North Carolina, where he will face charges in relation to the patrolman’s death.

On Oct. 17, Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, 20, of Chadbourn, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Conner was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Conner, an 11-year veteran of the Highway Patrol, pulled over a white pickup truck for speeding on U.S. 701 in rural Columbus County. The driver shot Conner as he approached the vehicle, Highway Patrol First Sgt. Michael Baker told The News and Observer.

Conner was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.