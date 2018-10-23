Alleged N.C. cop killer arrested in Horry County

A second suspect in the deadly shooting of North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Kevin Conner has been arrested in Horry County.

Chauncey Askew, 18, was identified as a suspect this morning, The News and Observer reported. Online records show Askew was arrested by Horry County police and is booked in J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Chauncey Askew, 18 J. Reuben Long Detention Center

On Oct. 17, Raheem Cole Dashanell Davis, 20, of Chadbourn, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Conner was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Conner, an 11-year veteran of the Highway Patrol, pulled over a white pickup truck for speeding on U.S. 701 in rural Columbus County. The driver shot Conner as he approached the vehicle, Highway Patrol First Sgt. Michael Baker told The News and Observer.

Conner was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Askew is currently charged as a fugitive and no bail is set.

The Sun News is working to get further information on his arrest.