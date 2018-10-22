They shot a camera system and stole cash from a local Dollar General, police said

A camera system was allegedly yanked from the wall and shot after an armed robbery in Loris, police said.

On Oct. 19, Horry County police responded to Dollar General on S.C. 9 in Loris for an armed robbery. According to a police report, two suspects went into the store wearing all black, and allegedly pointed a gun at the store manager, demanding money.

Officials said the suspects also pointed a gun at another employee in the break and demanded she open the safe. According to the report, the employee said she could not open the safe because a manager had to do it.

The suspects then allegedly yanked down the camera system and shot it.

According to the report, they left with cash from the safe and cash drawers.