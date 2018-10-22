Former North Myrtle High student found dead in waterway. Her family waits for answers

Blaire Whitney Anderson was wearing a black bathing suit with white buttons the last time her mother saw her.
It was a brand new bathing suit — a gift from her mom, Bobbie Anderson.
On Thursday afternoon, Blaire, 25, of Ocean Isle Beach, left their home on Ocean Haven Road. She was going to swim the Intracoastal Waterway and back — something she did at least once a week.
But she never came home.
It hadn’t been 24 hours, so Bobbie didn’t call the police. Instead, police came to their home Friday morning.
“When the chaplain showed, it broke my heart,” Bobbie said Monday.
Authorities found her body Friday in the waterway off Inland Drive, just two streets down from their Ocean Haven Road home. Her death is believed to be accidental, WECT reported.
The family expects to receive results soon from the autopsy. Until then, they are unsure what happened, if Blaire hit her head or the current was too strong, Bobbie said.
“She was too good of a swimmer to get hurt like that,” Bobbie said.
Her jewelry and bathing suit were how her mother identified her.
“They had her jewelery and I knew what jewelry she had on,” Bobbie said of the “mom” and dream catcher necklaces Blaire was wearing.
Blaire grew up in Brunswick, but graduated from North Myrtle Beach High. She was a Coastal Carolina University student for the 2011-12 year, said CCU spokesperson Martha Hunn. She studied pre-med and was hoping to return to school, Bobbie said.
“She was a great daughter,” her mother said. “She loved helping people as much as possible.”
Their favorite memories together were driving around in the car and going camping.
Blaire will be buried at the church where she was baptized — First Baptist Church of Erwin, North Carolina. Along with her mother, Blaire is survived by her father, Bill, and a brother, Brennan.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
