Crews attempting to put out condo fire at Barefoot Resort

Fire crews are attempting to put out a fire Thursday afternoon in The Havens neighborhood at Barefoot Resort
By
Up Next
Fire crews are attempting to put out a fire Thursday afternoon in The Havens neighborhood at Barefoot Resort
By

Local

Fire crews battling condominium complex blaze at Barefoot Resort

By Tyler Fleming and Alan Blondin

tfleming@thesunnews.com, ablondin@thesunnews.com

October 18, 2018 03:01 PM

A condominium complex is on fire in The Havens neighborhood at Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach.

The condos are on Catalina Drive, off the 10th hole of Barefoot Golf Resort’s Norman Course along the Intracoastal Waterway.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said crews arrived at the scene at about 2 p.m.

havens fire
The condominium complex at The Havens at Barefoot Resort was on fire Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach.
City of North Myrtle Beach


Firefighters from North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Horry County and Calabash, N.C., responded.

According to a North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue tweet, all residents and pets were safely evacuated and crews were continuing to work on the fire as of 5:30 p.m.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  