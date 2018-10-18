Fire crews battling condominium complex blaze at Barefoot Resort

A condominium complex is on fire in The Havens neighborhood at Barefoot Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
The condos are on Catalina Drive, off the 10th hole of Barefoot Golf Resort’s Norman Course along the Intracoastal Waterway.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said crews arrived at the scene at about 2 p.m.
Firefighters from North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Horry County and Calabash, N.C., responded.
According to a North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue tweet, all residents and pets were safely evacuated and crews were continuing to work on the fire as of 5:30 p.m.
Comments