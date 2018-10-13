Local

Driver dies in Conway area wreck

By Alex Lang

October 13, 2018 07:59 AM

A driver died in a one-vehicle crash on S.C. Highway 905 early Saturday morning.

The wreck occurred outside of the Conway area around 12:50 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers.

The driver of a 2001 Mitsubishi was heading south and went off the right side of the road and then went back off the left side of the road. The driver struck a culvert and then a ditch.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim. The driver was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers continue their investigation of the wreck.

