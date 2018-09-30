U.S. 501 Bypass back open after temporary closure due to flooding

U.S. 501 Bypass is back open.
The City of Conway announced via Facebook just after 11 p.m. Saturday that the major thoroughfare had reopened following a temporary closure because of ponding from rain. The flooding occurred near Lake Busbee, where barricades had been put up in an effort to keep the road from flooding long term from the effects of Hurricane Florence.
The highway closed up a little before 5 p.m. Saturday and remained closed for more than five hours.
David Wetzel: @MYBSports, 843-626-0295
