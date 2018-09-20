Horry County drops lawsuit against JLC Airshow

Horry County dropped a lawsuit against JLC AirShow after the county received payment for a disputed transportation fee.

JLC AirShow spokeswoman Brenda Little wrote in a press release that the other items the county was suing over were not brought up outside of the initial filing.

“I look forward to putting all of this in the past,” she said.

Court records list the case dismissed as of Sept. 20.

The lawsuit, filed earlier in the month, claimed that JLC Airshow violated the terms of the agreement with Horry County.