Horry County family feel they have the luxury of time and experience to prepare for floodwaters
Audrey and Robert Ambose fled the rising floodwaters of Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This time, they've spend the week preparing for Hurricane Florence's floodwaters and are prepared for whatever they may bring.
Rodney Hyman's home was badly damaged by flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. This time around, he decided to use his construction skills to build an eight foot wall of dirt around his home to protect it from Hurricane Florence flooding.
Waters rising on the Waccamaw River at Chris Anderson boat landing in Longs as Florence lingers. The Waccamaw around Conway is forecast to rise to a minor flood stage early Sunday, and could be close to a record flood stage of 17.1 feet by midweek.
Areas of South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., were continuing to flood Saturday afternoon as Florence dumped more rain on the area. An additional 10-15 inches are forecast for the Grand Strand through Monday.
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to head toward Myrtle Beach, S.C., sometime in the next 24 hours.