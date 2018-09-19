Flooding scenes from Tuesday in Horry County

Rodney Hyman had to rebuild his home hear Galivants Ferry after floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew caused extensive damage two years ago. This time, he used an excavator to build an eight foot tall wall of dirt around his home to protect it from the Pee Dee River.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Lenore Letellier weeps over her twelve cats that were brought out of her flooded home on Lee’s Landing Circle on Tuesday. A joint effort by the Horry County Environmental Services, the Humane Society of the United States and the state National Guard lead to dozens of animal rescues in the rising flood waters. September 18, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
The Waccamaw River slowly rises as it flows past the Bucksport Marina Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018.
Gavin McIntyre
gmcintyre@thestate.com
Ronnie Alston looks out from the front porch of his home Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018, in Bucksport, SC. Alston’s home faces flooding from the Waccamaw and Great Pee Dee River.
Gavin McIntyre
gmcintyre@thestate.com
A National Guard truck drives through flood waters at Lee’s Landing Circle outside Conway, S.C. September 18, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Dan and Cassandra Hill who just bought their house on Leeâ€™s Landing Circle about a year ago wade to their home towing supplies in a kayak. The Hills moved from California when Cassandra got a job as a media professor at Coastal Carolina University. The couple plan to stay in their home on the Waccamaw River until the power goes out, then move with some friends inland. September 18, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
Wyatt Goodyear stalled out his ATV while driving it though the swamp near Galivants Ferry. The area he’s standing in would normally be dry, but rising waters from the Pee Dee River have caused the swamp to rise.
Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
Ronnie Alston sits on the front porch of his home Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018, in Bucksport, SC. Alston’s home faces flooding from the Waccamaw and Great Pee Dee River.
Gavin McIntyre
gmcintyre@thestate.com
Keyfields resident B.B. Burroughs stacks furniture onto a mattress in his home to avoid damage from rising water coming from the Waccamaw River Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018, south of Conway, SC.
Gavin McIntyre
gmcintyre@thestate.com
Residents in the Keyfields neighborhood move furniture out of their home to prepare for flooding from the Waccamaw River Tuesday Sept. 18, 2018, south of Conway, SC.
Gavin McIntyre
gmcintyre@thestate.com
Church members and residents from the local community came together to move the pews and other contents of Trinity United Methodist to higher ground on on Tuesday ahead of what is expected to be record flooding from the Waccamaw River due to Hurricane Florence’s rains. September 18, 2018.
Jason Lee
jlee@thesunnews.com
