Piles of sea foam, big waves mark high tide as Florence continues in Myrtle Beach

The beach was nearly covered by a mix of sea foam and high tide on Myrtle Beach Saturday afternoon. The area was still under a storm surge warning from Tropical Storm Florence.
By
High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Local

High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Local residents visited the beach to take a quick look as Hurricane Florence arrived in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service