North Myrtle Beach beginning to flood. Florence could dump another 10+ inches of rain

Areas of South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., were continuing to flood Saturday afternoon as Florence dumped more rain on the area. An additional 10-15 inches are forecast for the Grand Strand through Monday.
High winds hit Myrtle Beach

High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Local residents visited the beach to take a quick look as Hurricane Florence arrived in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Friday morning, Sept. 14, 2018.

