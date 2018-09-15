Florence makes a wet, windy appearance in North Myrtle Beach

Watch the effects of Hurricane Florence as it approaches North Myrtle Beach on Friday.
By
Up Next
Watch the effects of Hurricane Florence as it approaches North Myrtle Beach on Friday.
By

Local

Grand Strand, other area hospitals announce reopening

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

September 15, 2018 03:50 PM

Tidelands Health resumed emergency service at two of its hospitals on Saturday, as a spokeswoman for Grand Strand Medical Center says they hope to reopen as soon as possible.

On Saturday, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital resumed providing emergency care at 10 a.m.

The two emergency rooms closed and were evacuated as Hurricane Florence impacted the Myrtle Beach area.

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center announced Saturday afternoon that it will reopen at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Key physicians and staff were recalled on Saturday.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  