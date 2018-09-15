Grand Strand, other area hospitals announce reopening

Tidelands Health resumed emergency service at two of its hospitals on Saturday, as a spokeswoman for Grand Strand Medical Center says they hope to reopen as soon as possible.

On Saturday, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital resumed providing emergency care at 10 a.m.

The two emergency rooms closed and were evacuated as Hurricane Florence impacted the Myrtle Beach area.

Grand Strand Regional Medical Center announced Saturday afternoon that it will reopen at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Key physicians and staff were recalled on Saturday.

