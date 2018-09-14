High winds hit Myrtle Beach

Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to head toward Myrtle Beach, S.C., sometime in the next 24 hours.
A Myrtle Beach resident thinks Hurricane Florence's flooding rains are going to make the storm "a little bit worse than people think." Wind and rain started battering the area Friday morning, but hurricane conditions are expected later in the day.
Panteleimon Spirakis’ co-defendant in his sex crimes against children case, Lindsey Honeycutt told the court that she had been threatened by Spirakis and that he planned to flee.
Judge Hyman revoked Spirakis’ his bond due to the alleged threats.
