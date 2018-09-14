Myrtle Beach Boardwalk is empty Friday morning before Florence arrives in the area
Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina around 7:15 a.m. Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to head toward Myrtle Beach, S.C., sometime in the next 24 hours.
Panteleimon Spirakis’ co-defendant in his sex crimes against children case, Lindsey Honeycutt told the court that she had been threatened by Spirakis and that he planned to flee.
Judge Hyman revoked Spirakis’ his bond due to the alleged threats.
Thousands of sharks show up along the South Carolina coast in the summer. Here are a few of the species you're most likely to see — and which ones are considered the most dangerous to humans based on past attacks.
Sharks have become a common sight along Myrtle Beach and Garden City beaches during summer 2018. The sharks are often spotted swimming around the piers, but they've also been showing up in the surf — prompting beachgoers out of the water.
