Wind gusts pick up in Myrtle Beach as Florence makes landfall in North Carolina

Wind gusts began picking up in Myrtle Beach, S.C., early Friday morning. Hurricane Florence made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Wrightsville Beach, N.C., around 7:15 a.m.
