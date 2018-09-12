Man killed in Longs-area armed robbery attempt

Horry County police are investigating after a man was killed during an armed robbery attempt in Longs just after midnight on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a shooting on the 3000 block of Vereen Avenue in Longs about 12:15 a.m. Witnesses believe three masked, armed men approached a group of people in the yard of home, according to Capt. John Harrelson with Horry County police.
The victim, a man whose age and information has not been released, was shot while trying to flee after the suspects demanded property from him, police said.
The suspects left the area, and EMS determined the victim was dead a shortly after, authorities said.
Horry County police are continuing to investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department (843) 915-TIPS.
Comments