Two-story house destroyed in fire at Ocean Lakes Campground

Barb Krumm, Director of Marketing and PR at Ocean Lakes Campground, said a two-story house at Ocean Lakes Campground burned quickly Tuesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Bus crash leaves 17 injured in Horry County

Bus crash leaves 17 injured in Horry County

Seventeen people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash involving an overturned church bus and two other vehicles. The wreck happened at the intersection of Green Sea Road and S.C. 9., according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

