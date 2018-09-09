Horry County, MB declare state of emergency as Florence regains hurricane status

Horry County and the City of Myrtle Beach declared a state of emergency shortly after an operating level upgrade Sunday, adopting “ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people in our area,” according to a press release. The declaration will remain in effect for 60 days unless terminated by county council.

Horry and Georgetown counties had previously elevated their operating levels to OPCON3, meaning that they deem Hurricane Florence to be a significant threat to the areas.

Both counties upgraded from OPCON4 to OPCON3 at noon Sunday, shortly after Florence regained hurricane status. Under OPCON3, county officials will be in continual discussion with South Carolina Emergency Management as further details of the storm’s track come into focus. OPCON3 means that a disaster or emergency situation is likely or imminent.

The City of Conway has also upgraded to OPCON3 status, according to a news release.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and other state officials will hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. to update the public on Florence’s potential threat to the state, according to a press release.

Horry County Schools said via a press release that it is continuing to monitor forecasts for Hurricane Florence and will adjust accordingly as further details become available.

“HCS is mindful that a change in a school schedule creates changes in schedules for all of our families, and we are committed to providing as much notice as possible,” the release states.

If a mandatory evacuation is ordered, 12 Horry County schools could open as shelters within hours of the order, the release says. A listing of shelters can be found on the Horry County website.

Any school closures, early dismissals or delays will be communicated through the district’s website, the HCS app, email and telephone notification systems, and social media pages, the release advises.

Should the operating level change to OPCON2, an evacuation order would be imminent, and an OPCON1 act would mean an evacuation order is in effect, according to Horry County.

