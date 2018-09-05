Small airplane makes emergency landing on U.S. 17 Bypass

A small airplane made an emergency landing on U.S. 17 Bypass on Wednesday afternoon, said Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue.
No injuries or fires were reported, he said. The plane landed near S.C. 544 on the northbound lane of U.S. 17 Bypass.
It’s unknown why the plane had to make an emergency landing.
Kirk Lovell, director of air service and business development for Myrtle Beach International Airport, said it’s unknown where the plane was en route to or where it originated from.
