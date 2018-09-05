Andrew Ferrao Submitted to The Sun News
Andrew Ferrao Submitted to The Sun News

Local

Small airplane makes emergency landing on U.S. 17 Bypass

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

September 05, 2018 01:15 PM

A small airplane made an emergency landing on U.S. 17 Bypass on Wednesday afternoon, said Battalion Chief John Fowler with Horry County Fire Rescue.

No injuries or fires were reported, he said. The plane landed near S.C. 544 on the northbound lane of U.S. 17 Bypass.

It’s unknown why the plane had to make an emergency landing.

Kirk Lovell, director of air service and business development for Myrtle Beach International Airport, said it’s unknown where the plane was en route to or where it originated from.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  