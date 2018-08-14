Watch a Coast Guard helicopter rescue a man from a boat near Myrtle Beach

The Coast Guard rescued a 47-year-old man Tuesday from a vessel 46 miles east of Myrtle Beach, according to a press release.
At 12:53 p.m, a 110-foot charter vessel called the Super Voyager III, contacted Coast Guard Sector Charleston to tell them a passenger was suffering from chest pains and was in need of emergency care, according to the release.
The press release says a Coast Guard helicopter from Charleston was sent to help and at 1:48 p.m., hoisted the man from the boat onto the helicopter before taking him to Grand Strand Regional medical Center.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments