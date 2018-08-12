Another development proposed for Grande Dunes near YMCA, Barc Park North

Another development is proposed for the Grande Dunes area.

The subdivision will sit between Grissom Parkway and U.S. 17 Bypass, near the Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA and Myrtle Beach Barc Park North.

Developers presented plans during last week’s Myrtle Beach Planning commission meeting, showing 200 duplex homes, each with a two car garage.

Residents of the housing plan will have access to Del Webb’s new amenity center that is currently under construction.

Initial plans for a Grande Dunes subdivision. Castle Engineers

However, initial plans were not approved by commissioners, who found issues with parking and the types of homes being built.

Developers will have the chance to present to planning commission again.

Initial plans for duplex homes in a new Grande Dunes subdivision. Castle Engineer

This isn’t the first development in the Grande Dunes area.

City council is in the process of discussing adding 32-acres to the Grande Dunes Planned Unit Development.

The area, located between Grissom Parkway and Wild Iris Drive in Myrtle Beach, is zoned as mixed-use high density, allowing for 20 units per acre. Those buildings can be either residential or commercial, although a buffer is required to separate the two if they are built near each other.

Along the beachfront, a new hotel is set to go in between the Ocean Club at Grande Dunes and the Vista Del Mar luxury condominiums.

Plans presented to the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board in April show space for a hotel, condominium buildings and two four-floor parking garages.

Also in April developers proposed a new neighborhood for the area, located near 82nd Parkway and Nigels Drive. Right next to the property is the Antigua neighborhood, Grand Strand Medical Park, the Magnolia Center and Atlantic Urology.

The plans would bring 29 new homes to Grande Dunes.