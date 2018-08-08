Report: Drunk woman accidentally shoots herself after leaving Myrtle Beach bar

A woman was reportedly so drunk, she accidentally shot herself in the knee after she left a Myrtle Beach bar early Wednesday.
Myrtle Beach police were called to South Strand Hospital about 4 a.m. to speak to the 32-year-old woman, according to an incident report.
The woman told an officer she was drinking at Ole Shillelagh Sports & Raw Bar at 405 S. Kings Highway and had “quite a bit of drinks.”
She said she left the bar and began walking north before she came across two men who were sitting outside looking at a gun, the report says.
She then began talking to the men and asked if she could see the gun. One of the men took the clip out of the gun and handed it to her.
That’s when she somehow managed to accidentally shoot herself in the left knee, according to police.
The woman alleged she started to walk away after she shot herself and another man drove her to the hospital.
Police say she had no idea where exactly she shot herself and couldn’t give any landmarks or avenues that were near her at the time of the shooting.
“The victim stated she was very intoxicated and doesn’t remember much about what happened,” the officer notes in the report.
