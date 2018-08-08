45-year-old man dies days after drowning in ocean in North Myrtle Beach

An Ohio man died days after he was pulled from the ocean in North Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.
According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, 45-year-old Tyrone Tiggs died at Grand Strand Medical Center Tuesday.
She said about noon Sunday, a swimmer alerted lifeguards to “something” in the water near North Beach Plantation. Tiggs was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital.
Tiggs, along with his family, were at the beach near Ocean Creek Resort, McSpadden added.
Horry County and North Myrtle Beach police beach patrol units investigated the drowning. It was ruled an accidental drowning.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
