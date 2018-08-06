A woman wanted to go dolphin watching before starting chemo — and one really delivered

On Sunday, Dr. Jason Rosenberg of Garden City took a family member about to undergo chemo therapy get her wish of seeing a dolphin.
After days of rain, Sundays weather made for a great day to hit the sea. But when the set sail from Murrells Inlet, the day got a lot better.
One dolphin put on a rare showcase when it jumped out of the water just feet in front of the boat. Rosenberg captured the moment on video.
“We were jumping for joy,” he said. “It was really something to see.”
The video shows a dolphin fully jumping out of the blue water a couple of times, giving the people on the boat an upclose look at the creature.
Rosenberg’s relative is from Augusta, Georgia. She asked to go dolphin watching before beginning chemo treatment. During their time in the water, they saw dozens but the one that decided to leap out of the water was the highlight of the day.
“It’s rare to see them jumping out of the water,” Rosenberg said.
Comments