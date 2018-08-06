Shark sightings common along Myrtle Beach, Garden City beaches this summer

Sharks have become a common sight along Myrtle Beach and Garden City beaches during summer 2018. The sharks are often spotted swimming around the piers, but they've also been showing up in the surf — prompting beachgoers out of the water.
