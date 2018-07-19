He kidnapped a Surfside woman when he was 18, now he faces more than a decade in prison

A Surfside store employee was forced into a car at gun point back in May of 2017. On Thursday it was announced that her kidnapped pleaded guilty and will face 12 years in prison, according to the Horry County solicitor.
Nazjier Ferrell, 19, from Castle, Delaware, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and armed robbery charges.
The incident happened in May 2017, when a masked man entered the Scotchman store on Dick Pond Road in Surfside. A store employee was forced into the car that was heading North.
The woman was held at gunpoint before she was able to escape in Columbus County, North Carolina, across the state line from Horry.
After Horry County police investigated, two suspects were identified: Ferrell and Destiny Simmons of Delaware. The two were extradited back to Horry County from their home state.
Ferrell was charged with and pleaded guilty to armed robbery and kidnapping. Co-defendant Simmons’ charges are still pending, according to the press release.
