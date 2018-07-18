Storms roll through Myrtle Beach, bringing power outages and traffic light problems

Storms are rolling through the Myrtle Beach area, and the National Weather service is calling for a 60 percent chance of rain throughout the night.
So far, more than 720 people are without power near Socastee and Myrtle Beach, according to a Santee Cooper power outage map.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, there’s a defective traffic light on Highway 707 near Turtle Market.
Power lines are also down near 2517 Big Block Road, according to the Highway Patrol.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
