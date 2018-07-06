Person dead after fall from Ocean Boulevard resort

A person died following a fall from the Island Vista Resort at 6000 N. Ocean Boulevard, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Capt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police, said authorities are investigating.
People on the scene who live nearby said they didn't hear except from a cop car going by.
A woman died on Tuesday after falling from a balcony at the Westgate Resort at 415 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, and a man died after a fall from the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach on June 20.
