Good Time Charley's manager recounts Broadway fight

Kelly Jones, a manager at Good Time Charley's at Broadway at the Beach, discusses the events that occurred at Broadway on July 4.
By
Bus crash leaves 17 injured in Horry County

Local

Bus crash leaves 17 injured in Horry County

Seventeen people were injured in a Friday afternoon crash involving an overturned church bus and two other vehicles. The wreck happened at the intersection of Green Sea Road and S.C. 9., according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

Local

Cheerleading in Myrtle Beach has dropped since 2016

The biggest factor was a decrease in the cheer and dance teams that came to the beach. According to graph provided by the department, about $26 million was lost just from changes to cheer and dance in 2017. Here, Myrtle Beach All Stars Cheerleadin