North Carolina man dies days after motorcycle crash in Horry County

A 31-year-old man died days after sustaining injuries in a Saturday night motorcycle wreck.
According to a release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, Melverton McLaren, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died in the hospital on Monday. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and his death was ruled accidental.
The wreck happened about 6:30 p.m. at the Highway 9 and Highway 31 interchange, Fowler said.
McLaren was driving a 2016 Suzuki motorcycle and was traveling north on Highway 31 before he ran off the right side of the roadway, striking a concrete barrier, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The SCHP continues to investigate.
