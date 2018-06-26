It's hot, but you still need coffee. Here's your guide to finding local cold brew

Coffee gives you needed energy for the beach, shopping or work. Summer heat can zap energy. Stay awake and beat the heat with iced coffee from one of these local coffeehouses.

C3 Coffee

If the Highway 501 traffic has you ready to fall asleep at the wheel, stop by C3 Coffee in Conway and Carolina Forest. C3 donates all its profit and tips to charity organizations. You can even get a bottle of the coffee shop's cold brew to go.

The Conway location is right off 501 at 1701 Church St., with a nearby traffic light to make re-entering traffic easier. C3 is opens at 6 a.m. on all weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends. It says open until 8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. It closes two hours earlier on Wednesday and Thursday. It also closes at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Just a few blocks away from beach on Broadway Blvd., Fresh Brewed Coffee is a quaint departure from the hustle and bustle of the Ocean Blvd. In addition to the iced coffee and drink menu, escape the heat with a board game or attend the Thursday open mics.

Fresh Brewed Coffee is closed on Wednesday and Sunday, but is open all other days from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Roasted Beach

This iced coffee will get you energized to shop in the Market Commons area. While the inside of the shop does not have ample room for seating, there is plenty of outdoor seating in Market Commons. Or you can stroll the adjacent park.

The shop is located on Howard Avenue in the Commons area. The Roasted Bean is open 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Sunday.

Beach Dreams Market

Located on 2nd Avenue North, the North Myrtle Beach establishment is right off Highway 17. A large iced coffee only costs $3, according to its online menu. Beach Dreams also offers house roasted beans for home brewing.

Beach Dreams Market opens 7:30 a.m. every weekday and closes at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday it closes at 7 p.m. The Market's weekend hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.