Don’t know your evacuation zone? Find out here

Do you know your zone?
That’s what Horry County Emergency Management officials want.
In preparation for Tropical Storm Florence, which is expected to become a major hurricane, evacuation orders could be issued by zone.
The zones are labeled as A, B, and C, with Zone C falling west of the waterway and Zone A falling on the ocean side of Kings Highway.
The emergency management department has a handy online map where people can look at where they are within the zones in case they need to evacuate.
They can also look at nearby shelters and evacuation routes. The map is found below.
