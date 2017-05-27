Structure fire reported in Myrtle Beach

Officials are responding to a confirmed fire on Shore Drive at Sands Ocean Club Resort in Myrtle Beach.
Firefighters believe the fire at 9550 Shore Drive started on the third floor, where they saw visible flames when they arrived.
Horry County Battalion Chief John Fowler said Horry County along with Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 8:40 p.m.
They found smoke and flames showing on the second floor and quickly put the fire out, Fowler said.
The entire building was evacuated as a precaution.
Officials said there were two people in a room when they heard a noise and saw smoke coming from the air conditioning vent. No one was injured but a few people are being treated for smoke inhilation as a precaution.
The fire is under investigation, officials said.
