Horry County police searching for man involved in Anderson Bank robbery in Loris

From Staff Reports

February 21, 2017 02:57 PM

Horry County police are on the scene of a bank robbery at Anderson Bank in Loris, according to a tweet by the department.

According to the tweet, officers are looking for a white male around six feet tall.

They are also searching for a white vehicle connected to the robbery. It appears to be a Hyundai.

