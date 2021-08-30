SC reports more than 4,200 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

South Carolina reported more than 4,200 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death on Monday, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state hasn’t seen fewer than 1,000 cases on any day since July 24. That brings the total number of coronavirus cases to more than 730,000 and the death toll to 10,526.

At least 41,229 COVID-19 tests were conducted around the state for the new cases reported on Monday, with 11.4% coming back positive.

At least 54.4% of the new cases reported were people aged 30 and under.

Children 10 and younger made up 17.1% of the new cases on Monday, while 23.1% of the cases were attributed to people between the ages of 11 and 20.

At the height of the pandemic between the months of December and February, only 5.8% of positive cases were kids 10 and under.

Over the past three days, DHEC reported more than 16,000 new COVID-19 cases and 110 deaths.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process to determine the variant.

At least 116 deaths— less than 1% — of all COVID-related deaths as of Aug. 27 have been from “breakthrough” cases, meaning the person was fully vaccinated. The majority of deaths — 65% — are people ages 71 and up. And about 65% of those who died had comorbid conditions.

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus. South Carolina currently has a 47.5% vaccination rate, one of the lowest in the country.

