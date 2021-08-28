SC has more than 30,000 new cases of COVID in a week, DHEC reports

New coronavirus cases in South Carolina increased more than 82% from week to week, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported.

All other major indicators of COVID spread also increased in the week.

South Carolina had 31,458 new COVID cases reported from Aug. 21 to 27, according to DHEC. That’s up from about 17,000 the previous weeks.

Deaths rose by nearly the same percentage week to week. From Aug. 21 to 27 at least 230 people died from the virus. Last week, 126 died.

Hospitalizations also increased. Hospitals across the state had 2,138 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday compared to 1,942 the previous week.

The percentage of positive coronavirus tests remains triple what federal health officials say it should be at. About 15% of tests were positive, DHEC said. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a positive rate consistently below 5% means the virus spread is slowing in a community.

On Friday, DHEC reported more than 6,000 new cases of the coronavirus, prompting an urgent message from the agency.

“The trend is going in the wrong direction,” DHEC said. “Just two months ago, following an initial wave of vaccinations and schools being out for summer vacations, the state recorded back-to-back days on June 19 and 20 of less than 100 cases statewide..”

South Carolina has not been below 1,000 daily cases since July 24.

The surge of the virus has been fueled by the delta variant and the return to school. The worsening spread of coronavirus needs “legislative consideration of the removal of masking restrictions,” DHEC said.

“The reports tell us that more young people are getting COVID-19, more are requiring hospitalization, and more are being put on ventilators than at any time in the pandemic, and the school year has only just begun,” the agency said. “Unfortunately, young people are also less likely to be vaccinated, putting them at higher risk — only about 20 percent of those 12–19 are fully vaccinated in South Carolina, and those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, requiring other means, such as mask wearing and social distancing, to protect them from COVID-19.”

“Without a corresponding surge in vaccinations to meet this challenge and universal indoor masking in public places, my fear is that more grim milestones are ahead. My hope, however, is that we will rise to meet this challenge by getting all eligible South Carolinians vaccinated so together we can end this pandemic,” DHEC Director Dr. Ed Simmer said.

About 2.02 million, or a little over 47%, of the state’s residents are vaccinated. About 40,000 were vaccinated this week, which is double the approximate 20,000 people that have been completing the vaccine in past weeks.

At least 714,265 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 10,452 have died since March 2020, according to DHEC.

To learn how to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit The State’s website.