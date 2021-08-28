COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 28

South Carolina reported over 4,600 new COVID-19 cases and 25 coronavirus-related deaths Friday. Over 47% of eligible people in the state are fully vaccinated.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 4,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.

At least 579,769 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 9,174 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 4,650 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,391 cases from the day before. The state also reported 25 coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 2,138 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 27, with 513 patients in the ICU.

As of Friday, 14.3% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Just over 47% of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated, and nearly 56% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.

HUD Secretary plans stop in Columbia to talk vaccines

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge will discuss COVID-19 vaccines and housing issues during her visit to Columbia on Monday.

Fudge’s visit is part of a five-city tour by President Joe Biden’s administration aimed at highlighting the importance of getting the shot, The State reported, citing a HUD news release.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn are expected to join Fudge on her visit, which will begin with a round table discussion Monday morning.

Myrtle Beach is Horry County’s most vaccinated area

Some Horry County communities are doing better than others when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rates, data show.

The Myrtle Beach area has the highest percentage of eligible residents who are vaccinated, The Sun News reported, citing data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and U.S. Census Bureau. Roughly 77% of its population has gotten the jab.

The North Myrtle Beach was second at 75.5%, followed by the Little River area at around 70%, the newspaper reported.

Midlands elementary school goes virtual

A surge in coronavirus cases is forcing one Midlands elementary school to go virtual for the next two weeks, according to The State.

Cayce Elementary will shift to online learning, the Lexington 2 school district announced Thursday, citing the number of students and staff members in quarantine. On Wednesday, the school also reported 17 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and zero among staff.

Students will return to in-person learning on Sept. 9.

Mask mandates return to S.C. school buses

South Carolina’s Education Department will again require students to wear masks on school buses, The State reported.

“In an effort to mitigate virus transmission and keep our schools open and operating as safely as possible, we will again enforce the CDC’s Order (from Jan. 29) requiring face coverings on school buses,” the department wrote on Twitter.

The department said Thursday the decision was made in response to a surge in new COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. Going forward, school buses will be stocked with face masks and provided to students who don’t have one.

The mask rules take effect Monday.

