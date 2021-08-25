‘Only took 6 school days.’ SC’s Nancy Mace says her child is in COVID quarantine

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, on Wednesday tweeted one of her children is in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo provided by the Mace campaign

South Carolina’s lone female U.S. representative has a child in COVID-19 quarantine less than two weeks into the school year amid the ongoing delta surge sweeping South Carolina.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, said on Twitter Wednesday one of her two children has to stay away from classmates, just six days into the school year.

“Only took 6 school days before one of the kids had to quarantine,” Mace tweeted.

Mace did not disclose which of her children is in quarantine, or if her child tested positive for COVID. She, however, continued her call for eligible people to get vaccinated and take precautions against COVID-19.

“Get vaxxed. Wear a mask. It might just save your life,” Mace tweeted.

She added, “I HATE DELTA VARIANT.”

Mace, who is vaccinated, recovered from COVID-19 last year.

