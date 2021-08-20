DHEC board tells director to urge SC lawmakers return, adjust mask rule for SC schools

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

With COVID-19 cases spiking in schools statewide, the board of South Carolina’s health agency on Friday instructed its director and chairman to contact state lawmakers to urge them to revise one-year laws passed earlier this year that prohibit mask mandates in schools.

The decision came after state Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Edward Simmer recommended at a special board meeting the agency amend its recently released school guidance to recommend that K-12 schools require universal masking for students and staff, rather than simply encouraging mask use.

“In light of the data received and reviewed today by DHEC, I move that the chair and director of DHEC contact leadership of the South Carolina House and Senate urging them to consider providing local decision making authority regarding mask mandates in schools,” said DHEC board member Robert Morgan, a board-certified anesthesiologist and medical director of the Greenville Healthcare Simulation Center, upon returning from executive session at Friday’s meeting.

The board approved Morgan’s motion unanimously.

The reversal by DHEC, roughly three weeks after the agency released its back-to-school health guidance, comes as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in South Carolina skyrocket.

Simmer said the highly contagious delta variant, which now accounts for 98% of all cases in the state, had wreaked havoc on South Carolina schools, sickening children and teachers, and forcing many out of the classroom.

More than 5,000 COVID-19 cases in people under age 20 have been reported in the last week, and more than 1,000 students across the state are currently in quarantine due to coronavirus exposure, he said.

Pickens County School District was forced to go entirely virtual just nine days into the fall semester due to a COVID-19 outbreak and numerous sports teams and extracurricular groups in districts across the state have had to suspend activities due to coronavirus exposure.

Those sobering statistics are from a relatively small subset of school districts that started classes prior to this week and therefore don’t reflect the surge in cases that might occur once all districts in the state are up-and-running, Simmer said.

“We are very concerned about what we will see as pretty much all schools are open as of today,” he told the health agency’s board Friday. “We think the next two-to-three weeks we will see a significant increase in those numbers.”

Following Simmer’s comments, Linda Bell and Brannon Traxler, two of South Carolina’s top public health officials, presented a series of research studies from across the world that found masks were highly effective at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in schools and that wearing masks posed no health or safety risk to children.

“From a public health standpoint, until we have a much higher vaccination rate in our schools, the science shows that having all people in the school setting wear masks is an effective, safe way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and therefore, very importantly, keep students in school,” Simmer said after the presentations. “Doing so will protect our students’ health and give them the best opportunity to succeed academically and socially.”

As a result, he said, DHEC’s top health officials recommend the agency adopt the same school safety guidance it had last school year, emphasizing the need for vaccinations and recommending that districts require all individuals wear masks when indoors around others.

The universal masking recommendation directly conflicts with a provision the General Assembly attached to the state budget in June that prohibits K-12 schools from requiring masks.

State Rep. Stewart Jones, R-Laurens, proposed adding the mask provision, which prevents school districts from using state funds to implement mask requirements for K-12 students and school employees, and it passed largely along party lines.

Simmer said he understood his recommendation may run afoul of state law, but that from a strictly public health standpoint, requiring masks was the best way to protect children and school employees.

“Whether or not our schools are allowed to do that, I think, is a question that is an open one,” he said. “But certainly, I think we know from the public health standpoint and what the science shows that if we want to protect our students, and for that matter everyone else in the school, but especially our students, and keep them in school, we should require masking.”

Pressure has been mounting on Gov. Henry McMaster and the state’s top two GOP lawmakers — Senate President Harvey Peeler, of Cherokee County, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, of Darlington County — to call the General Assembly back to Columbia for a special session to modify the state’s prohibition on school mask mandates, but thus far no decision has been reached on that option.

A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster, a staunch opponent of mask mandates, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Simmer’s announcement.

This story will be updated.