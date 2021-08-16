Coronavirus
COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 16
2,500 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday
At least 543,603 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,910 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,541 new COVID-19 cases and 17 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.
At least 1,580 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 16, with 385 patients in the ICU. The state updates hospitalization numbers once a week.
As of Monday, 14.5% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.
Roughly 46% of South Carolinians eligible to receive the vaccine are fully vaccinated and about 54% have received at least one dose, according to health officials.
Hilton Head mayor issues COVID-19 state of emergency
Hilton Head Mayor John McCann has declared a state of emergency in response to the surge in coronavirus cases, The Island Packet reported, citing city officials familiar with the matter.
The emergency ordinance, which took effect Monday, could require residents and staff to mask up when visiting Town Hall.
The new order comes as the coastal city, along with much of South Carolina, see a resurgence of COVID-19 infections driven by the delta variant.
