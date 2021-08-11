COVID-19 daily case count drops in SC for fourth consecutive day after recent peak

Tidelands Health medical professionals conduct a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in July at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Ballpark. jbell@thesunnews.com

South Carolina’s daily case count dropped for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, but the state hit a grim milestone by surpassing 10,000 deaths, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency reported 1,680 new confirmed cases, a fourth consecutive drop after hitting the summer peak of 3,511 cases. The state also reported 14 confirmed deaths. At least 280 other cases and one additional death were listed as probable, the agency reported Wednesday.

Though cases have been on a slight decline, the state has been seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases since February.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process used to determine the variant.

Of the 17,906 COVID-19 tests conducted, 13.8% came back positive. This percentage indicates a very high risk of transmission, according to CDC indicators.

More than 529,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic and more than 648,000 cases in all.

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus. SC currently has a 45% vaccination rate, one of the lowest in the country.