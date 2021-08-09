COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases reported

At least 525,428 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,797 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,852 new COVID-19 cases and eight coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 729 people in the state were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Aug. 2, including with 196 patients in the ICU. The state updates hospitalizations once a week.

As of Monday, 12.3% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Just over 45% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 53% have received at least one dose, health officials say.

McMaster says no to mask mandates, ‘strongly encourages’ vaccinations

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding firm in his his stance against mask mandates, even as COVID-19 cases soar and the delta variant poses serious health risks for residents statewide, according to The State.

“Shutting our state down, closing schools and masking the children, who have no choice, for the government to mask children who have no choice, to protect adults who do have a choice, is the wrong thing to do,” McMaster said at a news conference Monday. “And we’re not going to do it.”

However, the governor said he “strongly encourages” everyone to get vaccinated as the school year ramps up.

“All the activity going on, football games are starting again, classes are starting again,” he said. “Now is a great time. If you’re ready to get a vaccination, go ahead and get it, now is the time.”

Hospital limits visitors amid COVID surge

Patients hospitalized in South Carolina’s largest health care system are now only allowed one visitor as hospitals deal with an overwhelming rise in new COVID-19 cases.

Prisma Health changed its visitation policies in response to the surge, with new requirements for guests entering its facilities, The State reported.

“This measure is essential in the wake of a new surge of hospitalized patients who are very sick with COVID-19,” Prisma Health COVID-19 response leader Dr. Rick Scott said in a news release. “Given the rapid community spread of the Delta variant, the trend is very concerning.”

The changes apply to all adult inpatients, outpatients and ambulatory pediatric patients. Visitors will be limited starting Monday.