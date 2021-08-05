COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Aug. 5

Nearly 1,400 new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday across South Carolina. jbell@thesunnews.com

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

More than 1,300 new cases reported

At least 513,947 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and 8,755 have died in South Carolina since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 1,391 new COVID-19 cases, 260 more than were reported the previous day. The state also recorded 13 new coronavirus-related deaths.

At least 729 people in the state were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, according to the latest available data, with 196 patients in the ICU.

As of Wednesday, 19.1% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 5% or lower means there is a low level of community spread.

Roughly 45% of South Carolina residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and about 52% have received at least one dose, health officials say.

Columbia mayor declares COVID-19 state of emergency

A rapid rise in COVID-19 cases prompted Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin to issue a new state of emergency for the capital city on Wednesday, according to The State.

The emergency order would require students, faculty and staff at city schools to wear a face mask to help slow the virus’ spread. Earlier this week, Benjamin warned that the return of a school mask mandate was possible if coronavirus cases continued to trend in the wrong direction.

The ordinance applies to “all places whose purpose is to educate and/or care for children between the ages of 2 and 14” and will need final approval by the Columbia City Council.

Students ‘can’t learn’ with masks in school, SC governor says

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is holding firm on his stance against requiring students to mask up at school.

In a recent Fox News interview, McMaster argued that kids “can’t learn” while wearing masks and said “unnecessary” mandates will only add “more fuel to the fire,” The State reported.

“We’re going to let the parents decide, but there is no confusion among the parents,” he said. “We have seen what happens when these children are subjected to requiring masks so they can’t perform, they can’t learn. We’ve had enough damage to the education system already by virtual learning, which didn’t work at all.”

The Republican governor signed an executive order earlier this year restricting city and local governments from imposing COVID-19 mask mandates, including in schools.