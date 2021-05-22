COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 22

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 300 new cases reported

At least 489,948 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,513 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 281 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 184 reported the day before.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

At least 316 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday, with 92 patients in intensive care units.

As of Friday, 3.7% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.5 million South Carolina residents, or 35%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.8 million, or 43%, have received at least one dose, as of Tuesday.

Why are some SC residents refusing vaccination?

A little over one-third of South Carolinians 12 older have completed COVID-19 vaccination, but many residents are choosing to pass, The State reported.

Health officials say vaccine hesitancy is becoming a bigger problem in the effort to end the pandemic, so understanding the reasons why people are opting not to do so may be critical moving forward.

But experts say vaccine hesitant Americans are not a monolith — their reasons for avoiding vaccination often differ, and they are people from a wider variety of demographic groups than many might assume.

“I very seldom get sick on anything, so why do I want to take a chance on it?” 64-year-old Marcus Polk told The State.

The construction site safety engineer, who lives in Winnsboro, said he doesn’t trust the vaccines because he believes they were too rushed. And in rare instances, vaccinated individuals still catch the coronavirus, so it doesn’t seem worth it to him.

“Even now with (case) numbers going down, I still don’t plan on getting it,” Polk said.