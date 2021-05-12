SC education officials lift mask rule, but chastise Gov. McMaster for ‘sowing division’

South Carolina schools chief Molly Spearman on Wednesday rescinded her agency’s guidance requiring that students and staff wear facial coverings in school, effective immediately, while simultaneously calling out the governor for “inciting hysteria” and “sowing division.”

The state superintendent’s decision comes less than 24 hours after Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order preventing school districts and local governments from requiring students or residents to wear facial coverings.

In an email to district superintendents Wednesday, Department of Education spokesman Ryan Brown said that while the agency’s attorneys believe there are no legal grounds for McMaster’s order, Spearman had nonetheless decided to lift the agency’s masking policy because it was no longer enforceable.

“Rather than wage a debate over constitutionality that would pit elected officials, students, and families against one another, Superintendent Spearman has, effective immediately, rescinded the state face covering policy with the exception of the school bus requirement that is now required by the federal government,” Brown wrote.

He said the agency believed the governor surely understood that his order lacked legal teeth, but had issued it anyway to create a stir.

“The Governor thoroughly understands the rule of law and surely recognizes this but has been successful in his mission of circumventing public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division in the waning days of the school year,” Brown wrote to superintendents.

The state Department of Education, citing U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, previously had required students and staff in South Carolina public schools to wear a face covering upon entering a school building, while moving through hallways, during pickup and drop-off and when social distancing is not possible.

McMaster justified his executive order Tuesday saying that “schools are some of the safest places when it comes to COVID-19” and asserting that children should not be forced to wear facial coverings against their parents’ wishes.

“Whether a child wears a mask in school is a decision that should be left only to a student’s parents,” the governor said in a statement announcing the order.

While research studies, including one conducted by a pediatrician at the Medical University of South Carolina, have found minimal COVID-19 spread within schools, they were carried out in districts with stringent masking policies and other coronavirus mitigation measures in place.

In the wake of the governor’s order, which caught districts off guard, many, including Richland 1 and Richland 2, sent messages to parents late Tuesday reiterating that masks would remain mandatory, at least until state health and education officials weighed in.

Other districts, like Spartanburg 4, moved quickly to implement McMaster’s directive.

“Effective immediately, masks will be optional for faculty, staff, and students,” Spartanburg 4 officials posted on the district’s Facebook page late Tuesday. “Students/Parents will not be required to submit any form or complete any documentation indicating their preference regarding the wearing of masks. It would be impractical to monitor who has turned in a form and who hasn’t.”

The governor’s order directed state health and education officials to develop and distribute a form that parents or guardians could sign if they wished to opt their children out of school masking requirements. By Wednesday morning, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had created such a form and posted it online.

The form advises parents that both DHEC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend wearing face coverings to slow the spread of COVID-19 based on scientific evidence and research studies, and that failing to do so may increase a child’s risk of contracting and spreading the virus.

Parents who sign the opt out form agree to release the school, district and state Department of Education from any liability.

They also must acknowledge that children will still be required to wear masks on school buses, as is required by a federal executive order signed in early February.

In the Education Department’s letter to superintendents, Brown said Spearman and the department continue to urge schools and districts to follow the state health department’s public guidance about masking, which has not changed, and recommended school boards and administrators confer with their legal counsel about what liability protections, if any, the opt out form grants them.

DHEC Director Edward Simmer said in a statement late Tuesday that state health recommendations regarding COVID-19, including wearing face masks, would not change as a result of the governor’s order, but that the agency would comply with McMaster’s directive.

“Wearing face masks and taking other precautions are important disease prevention methods that protect not only the person wearing the mask but also those around them from COVID-19,” Simmer said. “All students, staff, and others in schools should continue to wear masks through the end of the current school year. We continue to follow the federal guidance, backed by multiple research studies, that masks are an effective and essential tool for protecting the health of all South Carolinians during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The CDC advises schools providing in-person instruction to require and prioritize the “universal and correct use of masks” and physical distancing to the greatest extent possible, among multiple other COVID-19 prevention strategies.

