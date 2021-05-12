COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 12

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly 200 new cases reported

At least 486,282 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,448 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 192 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 277 reported the day before.

No coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

At least 359 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19, and 92 patientswere in intensive care units.

As of Tuesday, 4.1% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.4 million South Carolina residents, or 34%, have completed vaccination against COVID-19, and more than 1.7 million, or 43%, have received at least one dose.

Schools, local governments may no longer impose mask rules

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday preventing South Carolina schools and local governments from requiring people to wear masks.

More specifically, the order says parents can opt their children out of school district mask rules, and local government mask policies predicated on McMaster’s pandemic state of emergency are not valid. It also preemptively prevents jurisdictions from requiring proof of vaccination to receive government services or enter a government building.

“With the COVID-19 vaccine readily available and case numbers dropping, I will not allow local governments to use the state of emergency declaration as a reason for implementing or maintaining mask mandates,” McMaster said in a statement. “Everybody knows what we need to do to stay safe — including wearing a mask if you’re at risk of exposing others — but we must move past the time of governments dictating when and where South Carolinians are required to wear a mask.”

Over $2 billion in COVID aid coming to SC

Nearly $2.5 billion in federal COVID-19 aid is heading to South Carolina, and all 46 counties will get a piece, The State reported.

Greenville County will see $101 million. Charleston and Richland counties are set to receive $80 million each. Horry County is expecting $68 million, and York County will get $54 million.

The funds are part of the White House’s latest $350 billion round of coronavirus aid. Payouts should be arriving to state and local governments across the country in the coming days.

Officials will have some leeway in terms of how they spend the money, as long as expenditures are related to handling the pandemic.