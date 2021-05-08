COVID vaccine live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on May 8

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

4% of COVID-19 tests are positive

At least 484,922 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 8,419 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 451 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up from 373 the day before.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

At least 369 people were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus on Friday, with 88 patients in intensive care units.

As of Friday, 4% of COVID-19 tests were reported positive. Health officials say 5% or lower indicates a low risk of community spread.

More than 1.3 million South Carolina residents, or about 33%, have completed vaccination as of Wednesday, and more than 1.7 million, or about 43%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

‘No magic number’ for herd immunity, Fauci says

When will South Carolina achieve herd immunity? There’s “no magic number,” Dr. Anthony Fauci told McClatchy News in an interview Friday.

The nation’s top disease expert said the focus should be less on herd immunity, and more on getting as many Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible.

Dr. Cameron Webb, senior policy adviser for COVID-19 equity at the White House, agreed with Fauci, saying it’s important not to attach expectations to specific figures or timelines.

“We’re not going to have a moment where we say, ‘We’ve crossed this number, and therefore you can get back to exactly how things were at some point in 2019,” Webb said.

“We’re going to go through this process of making our way back toward some version of normalcy, and I think that that’s going to be what people should expect.”

Midlands school district will keep mask rules

Lexington-Richland School District 5 won’t do away with its mask mandate just yet, The State reported.

The district announced the decision Thursday after it was “advised by its attorney that, until the attorney has the opportunity to discuss the matter further with the Board,” schools should continue following state guidance on mask wearing in schools.

Come Monday, students and staff will still be required to wear face coverings, despite the school board’s recent vote to rescind the rule.

An attorney for the district will brief board members on the issue at a meeting Monday.